3M Inks $12M Deal To Put To Rest Water Pollution Claims

By Hailey Konnath (October 26, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. will shell out $12 million to end a proposed class action brought by Alabama consumers alleging the manufacturer polluted their drinking water, according to a proposed deal filed Tuesday in Alabama federal court. The West Morgan-East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority customers have asked the court to sign off on their agreement, which also requires 3M to pay for half the costs associated with notifying settlement class members and administering the settlement. The settlement fund will compensate "ratepayers, household members and household owners" for potable water containing carcinogens distributed to their households by five water utilities over a three-year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS