FCA Clears Way For Controversial £530M LV Takeover

By Martin Croucher (October 27, 2021, 2:30 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has said it has no objections to the £530 million ($728 million) acquisition of mutual insurer Liverpool Victoria by U.S. private equity company Bain Capital Credit LP. The watchdog said on Tuesday that it would typically intervene only to stop a transaction if it believed that the interests of customers were not being safeguarded. There has been controversy around the deal for the 178-year-old LV because the company will lose its status as a mutual insurer after the takeover, meaning it would no longer be owned by its members. Lawmakers say that the so-called de-mutualization will damage the diversity of financial services providers...

