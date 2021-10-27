Carillion Loses Bid To Pause FCA Accounts Investigation

By Joanne Faulkner (October 27, 2021, 2:39 PM BST) -- The City watchdog does not need court permission to probe the financial statements of collapsed outsourcing giant Carillion, a judge said on Wednesday, after the company tried to halt an investigation into it using insolvency rules. The Financial Conduct Authority successfully appealed an Insolvency and Companies Court decision that the watchdog cannot start regulatory action against Carillion PLC without approval from the court. FCA notices do not fall under the scope of the Insolvency Act 1986, High Court Judge Michael Green ruled. The regulator's sanction process could not be considered court proceedings under insolvency rules and therefore cannot be stayed. The...

