PE Fund's £15.2M Fraud Claims Ruled Too Late

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 27, 2021, 7:07 PM BST) -- A private equity fund's £15 million ($20 million) fraud claim against a nursing care provider is barred by the statute of limitations, a judge said on Wednesday. High Court Judge Robert Miles noted that The European Real Estate Debt Fund had filed its claim against the care home company and its financial advisers in October 2017, more than six years after its initial June 2011 investment. But he added that if the lawsuit had been timely, the fund would have won on most of its claims. "I have concluded that the claim is statute-barred. I would otherwise have found for the...

