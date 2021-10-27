Latham, V&E Drive $3.4B Deal For Phillips 66 Takeover Of MLP

By Benjamin Horney (October 27, 2021, 9:30 AM EDT) -- Multinational energy conglomerate Phillips 66 said Wednesday that it will pay roughly $3.4 billion to take private a Houston, Texas-based master limited partnership it formed in 2013 to own and operate midstream assets, in a transaction built by Latham & Watkins and Vinson & Elkins. The all-stock deal calls for Phillips 66 to acquire all the publicly held common units of Phillips 66 Partners LP, or PSXP, that it and its affiliates do not already own, according to a statement. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding PSXP common unitholder will receive 0.50 shares of Phillips 66 common stock for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS