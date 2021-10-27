Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Finjan Asks Fed. Circ. To Nix $5.9M Fee Order In Patent Fight

By Adam Lidgett (October 27, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Finjan Inc. wants the Federal Circuit to undo the $5.9 million tab for legal fees a lower court said the company owed to Juniper Networks Inc. in a patent dispute, saying the award doesn't meet the applicable standard for such fees.

In a Tuesday brief before the Federal Circuit, Finjan asked for reversal of U.S. District Judge William Alsup's finding that Finjan had to pay the networking infrastructure provider $5.9 million in reasonable fees in the case.

Finjan said that the award fell short of the proper standard, which it said should award fees for misconduct instead of for punishment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!