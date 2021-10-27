Finjan Asks Fed. Circ. To Nix $5.9M Fee Order In Patent Fight

By Adam Lidgett (October 27, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Finjan Inc. wants the Federal Circuit to undo the $5.9 million tab for legal fees a lower court said the company owed to Juniper Networks Inc. in a patent dispute, saying the award doesn't meet the applicable standard for such fees. In a Tuesday brief before the Federal Circuit, Finjan asked for reversal of U.S. District Judge William Alsup's finding that Finjan had to pay the networking infrastructure provider $5.9 million in reasonable fees in the case. Finjan said that the award fell short of the proper standard, which it said should award fees for misconduct instead of for punishment....

