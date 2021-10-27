Allergan, Others Appeal £260M Antitrust Fine Over Drug Prices

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 27, 2021, 5:30 PM BST) -- Drugmaker Allergan and four other pharmaceutical companies have appealed a record £260 million ($357 million) fine from the U.K.'s competition watchdog, saying the regulator was wrong that the companies had market dominance over an adrenal drug. Allergan PLC, the parent of two drugmakers fined by the Competition and Markets Authority for overcharging the National Health Service for the adrenal drug hydrocortisone, told the Competition Appeal Tribunal it should overturn Allergan's slice of the fine, according to notices of appeals published on Wednesday. The drugmaker argued in its appeal that the CMA was wrong to find that Allergan and its two subsidiaries...

