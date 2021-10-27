Jenner & Block Hired To Probe Alec Baldwin On-Set Shooting

By Matt Perez (October 27, 2021, 1:16 PM EDT) -- The producers of the film "Rust" have hired Jenner & Block to lead an investigation into the accidental on-set shooting last Thursday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, involving actor Alec Baldwin that killed the film's cinematographer and injured its director, the law firm confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday. Brandon D. Fox, Jenner & Block's managing partner in Los Angeles and co-chair of its investigations, compliance and defense practice, will head up the investigation for the production company, according to the firm. The producers of the film sent a letter to the cast and crew to inform them that, in addition to...

