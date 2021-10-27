Former Top CFPB Enforcement Official Heads To WilmerHale

By Justin Wise (October 27, 2021, 11:46 AM EDT) -- A veteran Consumer Financial Protection Bureau official who most recently served as the watchdog's deputy enforcement director is returning to the private sector as a partner in WilmerHale's Washington, D.C., office, the firm said Wednesday. John C. Wells joins the firm's financial services practice following nearly a decade with the CFPB, where he held positions including enforcement attorney and assistant litigation deputy. He served as the deputy director of enforcement from March 2018 to October 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. His arrival is a shot in the arm for WilmerHale's already strong capabilities in the financial services arena, said Stephanie...

