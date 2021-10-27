Anytime Fitness Franchise Owners Lose Virus Coverage Fight

By Eli Flesch (October 27, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A group of Anytime Fitness franchise owners isn't entitled to coverage for pandemic losses, a Virginia federal court found, saying that they had failed to allege the kind of loss required for coverage and that a virus exclusion would preclude coverage anyway. U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen said Tuesday that coverage for the owners wasn't afforded under their policies with Markel Insurance Co. The decision is yet another loss for a policyholder seeking coverage for losses suffered as a result of government pandemic restrictions that forced businesses to limit their operations. Judge Wright Allen said the owners hadn't provided evidence...

