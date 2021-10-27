Southwest Gas Mulls Carl Icahn's $4.4B Takeover Bid

By Benjamin Horney (October 27, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Southwest Gas said Wednesday it will consider a roughly $4.4 billion takeover bid launched by billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, who targeted the company earlier this month over his discontent with its recent $1.98 billion acquisition of Questar Pipelines. Icahn's unsolicited tender offer for all outstanding shares in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. that he doesn't already own comes from the billionaire's investment firm, Icahn Enterprises LP, and is valued at $75 per share, according to a statement from Southwest Gas. Based on the number of outstanding Southwest Gas shares, that per-share price equates to a total value of about $4.4 billion...

