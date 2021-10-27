Regeneron Gets PTAB To Review Syringe Patent On 2nd Go

By Andrew Karpan (October 27, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Regeneron has convinced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review claims in a Novartis patent that covers a type of syringe used in eye injections after the Swiss drug giant dropped a related case against Regeneron at the U.S. International Trade Commission. A panel of three patent judges handed down the decision Tuesday. This was the second time the trio of patent office appointees had looked at an inter partes review petition from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the patent. The New York company has been trying to invalidate the Novartis Pharma AG patent ever since it was sued over it...

