2nd Circ. Voices Support For NY Health Care Worker Vax Rule

By Rachel Scharf (October 27, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel appeared poised to back New York state's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, signaling during a hearing Wednesday that it will likely overturn a lower court injunction clearing the way for religious exemptions. A Second Circuit panel seemed inclined Wednesday to support the Empire State's constitutional right to require all in-person health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The three-judge panel indicated that it believed the state had the constitutional right to set vaccine standards for its health care institutions. The judges heard joint oral arguments in two federal court challenges to the Aug....

