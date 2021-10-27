Folded Infrastructure Support Firm Hit With WARN Act Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (October 27, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Former employees of nationwide infrastructure support venture DBi Services LLC sued the business in Delaware's U.S. District Court Tuesday for federally mandated pay and benefits said to be due after a no-notice closing of the multisite, 1,500 worker company on Friday. Also named was Sterling Partners Equity Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Chicago-based private equity Sterling Partners that invested in DBi in 2016 and now is a co-defendant in the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act complaint. The class suit, led by former DBi employee Roger Allen, asked the court to order payment of 60 days pay, plus benefits, as a...

