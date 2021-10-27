Informatica Raises $841M In Return To Public Markets

By McCord Pagan (October 27, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Data analytics company Informatica began trading Wednesday after raising $841 million in its return to the public markets six years after going private, with guidance from Wilson Sonsini and underwriters' counsel Fenwick. Redwood City, California-based Informatica sold 29 million shares at $29 each, the low end of its range of $29 to $32 apiece. Its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to another 4.35 million shares, which could raise another $126.2 million. Based on nearly 274 million outstanding shares, Informatica is valued at more than $7.9 billion, a gain of about $2.6 billion since it went private in 2015...

