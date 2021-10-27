Del. Justices Ask Why USG Board Hid 'Intrinsic Value'

By Leslie Pappas (October 27, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Pressure from Warren Buffett leading up to Gebr. Knauf KG's $7 billion buyout of USG Corp. drove USG's board to hide the company's true value from shareholders, and the Chancery Court was wrong to deny shareholders a chance to litigate, their attorney told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday. Urging a three-judge panel to reverse the Chancery's dismissal of the case, Juan E. Monteverde of Monteverde & Associates PC argued that USG board members failed to disclose the drywall manufacturing company's $50-per-share "intrinsic value" in a proxy statement because they wanted stockholders to approve the Knauf buyout. The merger closed in...

