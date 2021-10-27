Latham, Cooley Steer Rent The Runway's Upsized $357M IPO

By Tom Zanki (October 27, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Women's clothing rental company Rent the Runway Inc. debuted Thursday in public markets after completing an upsized $357 million initial public offering that priced at the top of its range, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Cooley LLP. New York-based Rent The Runway sold 17 million shares at $21, hitting the top of its forecasted range of $18 to $21. The company also sold 2 million more shares than originally anticipated. Rent The Runway shares fell $1.71, or 8%, to close at $19.29 in debut trading on the Nasdaq. Rent The Runway describes itself as a "closet in...

