Cincinnati Car Crash Coverage Suit Sent Back To State Court

By Ben Zigterman (October 27, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge sent an auto insurance lawsuit back to state court because both the injured driver and the accused Cincinnati Insurance Co. adjuster are from the Grand Canyon state. While Cincinnati had argued that the Arizona employee was fraudulently included in the lawsuit and wasn't the actual adjuster, U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker said Tuesday that the plaintiffs sufficiently made a plausible claim against her. David Hoffman and his wife, Molly Hoffman, sued Cincinnati in February in state court, accusing the insurer of paying out only $2.85 million after arbitration for a July 2019 car accident, less than the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS