Ga. Court Upholds $525M Rate Hike For Coal Ash Cleanup

By Brett Barrouquere (October 27, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has turned away the Sierra Club's challenge of a $525 million rate hike that Georgia Power sought to impose to pay for a multibillion-dollar environmental cleanup, saying there's no issue to consider on appeal. The court on Tuesday issued a two-page decision, saying "an opinion would have no precedential value" and dismissing the Sierra Club's case taking on Georgia Power's plan to recoup from customers the costs of closing all 29 of its coal ash ponds. The appeal was over a Fulton County Superior Court judge's decision late last year to uphold the state's Public Service Commission order...

