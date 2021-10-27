IHS, VA Renew Partnership To Improve Health Of Native Vets

By Victoria McKenzie (October 27, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Indian Health Service said it has renewed its partnership with the Veterans Health Administration as part of the agencies' continuing effort to improve health care access and outcomes for Native American and Alaska Native veterans. Ben Smith, director for intergovernmental affairs at IHS, said in a statement Tuesday that the new agreement, which was developed with input from tribes and tribal organizations, will focus on integrating electronic health records to improve the coordination of care between facilities operated by the VA, IHS, tribal health programs and urban Indian organizations. According to the agreement, the agencies also intend to advocate for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS