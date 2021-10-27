What To Know About Biden's Pick For US Atty In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (October 27, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated four attorneys to serve as U.S. attorneys, including Greenberg Traurig LLP managing shareholder Philip R. Sellinger to serve as the next U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey. In addition to Sellinger, Biden nominated Cindy K. Chung as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Gregory K. Harris as the U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois and Gary M. Restaino as the U.S. attorney for the District of Arizona. "I am honored to have been nominated and I look forward to the confirmation process," Sellinger told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday....

