Chinese Solar Co. Challenges Feds' Export Credit Ruling

By Alyssa Aquino (October 28, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A Chinese solar panel maker took the U.S. Department of Commerce to trade court over a countervailing duty, saying the department punished it with a hefty levy by wrongly finding that Chinese companies benefited from a government subsidy. Three subsidiaries of JA Solar Holdings told the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday that Commerce punished a group of Chinese solar makers and their U.S.-based importers with a steep 19.28% countervailing tariff, after Beijing refused to hand over information on a preferential loan program. "Commerce did not explain why the missing information was necessary to verify non-use and why the information...

