Academics Back Illumina's Grail Buy Against FTC Challenge

By Bryan Koenig (October 27, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A group of antitrust, patent and economics academics want to back Illumina's $8 billion reacquisition of Grail against a Federal Trade Commission in-house merger challenge, arguing in a proposed amicus brief that the FTC is turning on its head the governing logic of vertical mergers. The 23 academics from institutions such as Emory, the University of Southern California, George Mason, Harvard, the University of Missouri and Northwestern argued FTC complaint counsel do not have a "sound understanding of this transaction," which staffers want an agency administrative law judge to undo based on concerns that Illumina could leverage its DNA-sequencing technology to...

