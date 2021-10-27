Butterfly Museum Says Ex-Director Morphed Into Embezzler

By Craig Clough (October 27, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A butterfly museum in Philadelphia accused its former director Tuesday in state court of stinging like a bee by violating her "position of trust" and metamorphosing into an embezzler who created a no-show job for her husband and signed checks to herself without proper documentation. The Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion alleges that its former board member and director of operations, Christine Florio, created a no-show job for her co-defendant husband with an $80,0000 salary in the museum's HR system, costing the organization more than $30,000 between May and September 2020 as the nonprofit was suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic....

