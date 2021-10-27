EU Deepens Probe Of Nvidia's $40B Arm Deal

By Matthew Perlman (October 27, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition enforcer launched an in-depth investigation on Tuesday into Nvidia Corp.'s planned $40 billion purchase of SoftBank's semiconductor business Arm Ltd. over concerns about the deal's potential impact on Nvidia's rivals. The European Commission said in a statement that enforcers are concerned the move could give Nvidia the ability and incentive to restrict access to Arm's intellectual property, which is used by Nvidia rivals making data center, automotive and internet-connected products, among others. The commission said it believes the restricted access could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry. The U.K.'s competition authority raised...

