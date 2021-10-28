Expect More Regulatory Action From Chopra's CFPB

By Marci Kawski and Lauren Capitini (October 28, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- After a long-awaited party-line vote, Rohit Chopra was confirmed as the next director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Sept. 30. As the CFPB enters its next era of governance, the provocative question is "What's to come?" While certainly one cannot predict with any level of certainty, Chopra did leave behind an extensive record of comments, statements and official communications in and out of his various government roles that provide ample clues to the marketplace regarding his position on a number of key issues. Examining Chopra's record could allow market participants to prepare for what we expect to be a...

