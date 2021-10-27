White House Unveils Buy American Waiver Portal Plan

By Daniel Wilson (October 27, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Federal agencies will be required to submit Buy American waivers for White House review through a new portal beginning Nov. 16, details of which will be made publicly available, the Office of Management and Budget said. Since issuing broad guidance in June on the process that the White House's Made in America Office intends to use to consider agency requests for waivers of domestic purchasing requirements, the MIAO and General Services Administration have worked to develop a central portal for collecting those requests, MadeinAmerica.gov, according to OMB guidance released Tuesday. In line with that, the 24 agencies subject to the Chief...

