Commerce Secretary To Lead Inventor Inclusivity Initiative

By Adam Lidgett (October 27, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The head of the Commerce Department will help lead a nationwide council aimed at boosting the number of female inventors in the patent world, according to an announcement Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a letter that she will chair what had been known as the National Council for Expanding American Innovation, but which she renamed the Council for Inclusive Innovation. "It is imperative that we continue working to expand American innovation by tapping into the strength of our nation's diversity and increasing opportunities for all innovators and entrepreneurs who are creating new technologies, companies, and industries," Raimondo said in a...

