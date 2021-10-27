LAPD Workers Lose TRO Bid In Their Vax Mandate Challenge

By Dorothy Atkins (October 27, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday rejected a bid by a group of Los Angeles Police Department employees for a temporary restraining order in their lawsuit challenging a mandate that requires city workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, finding that they haven't shown they're likely to be irreparably harmed. In a six-page order, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner concluded that the workers' arguments in favor of granting a TRO appear to be "premature," because the city has allowed workers to be exempt from the vaccine mandate while their exemption applications are pending. There's also no evidence that the city has denied...

