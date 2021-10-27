Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UnitedHealth Says ER Staffing Co. 'Upcoded' In $100M Fraud

By Hailey Konnath (October 27, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare claimed Wednesday that emergency room staffing and billing company TeamHealth has been submitting fraudulent claims to get the insurer to overpay it by more than $100 million, a "classic" form of health care fraud known as upcoding, according to a lawsuit filed in Tennessee federal court.

TeamHealth has submitted potentially hundreds of thousands of claims utilizing current procedural terminology codes that misrepresent the emergency room services it provided, UnitedHealthcare said in its complaint. It's been upcoding since at least 2016, UnitedHealthcare added.

"The upcoded claims falsely stated that TeamHealth's physicians had rendered extensive treatment under exigent circumstances, when in reality...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!