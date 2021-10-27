UnitedHealth Says ER Staffing Co. 'Upcoded' In $100M Fraud

By Hailey Konnath (October 27, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare claimed Wednesday that emergency room staffing and billing company TeamHealth has been submitting fraudulent claims to get the insurer to overpay it by more than $100 million, a "classic" form of health care fraud known as upcoding, according to a lawsuit filed in Tennessee federal court. TeamHealth has submitted potentially hundreds of thousands of claims utilizing current procedural terminology codes that misrepresent the emergency room services it provided, UnitedHealthcare said in its complaint. It's been upcoding since at least 2016, UnitedHealthcare added. "The upcoded claims falsely stated that TeamHealth's physicians had rendered extensive treatment under exigent circumstances, when in reality...

