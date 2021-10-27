Vonage Hit With Patent Suit Over Cordless Call Tech

By Nadia Dreid (October 27, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Internet phone company Vonage has been accused of infringing a 2005 patent for cordless call technology in Delaware federal court, following the filing of similar lawsuits against several other companies. Valyrian IP filed the suit on Wednesday, telling the federal court that Vonage Business Inc. had been stepping on its intellectual property by employing technology protected by a patent that covers a method for hierarchically controlling calls when using a cordless phone system. The patent-holding company also filed suits against WideOpenWest Finance — a cable and internet company better known as WOW! — and Atlantic Broadband on Wednesday, accusing them of the...

