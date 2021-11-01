Greggs Sues Zurich For £100M Over COVID-19 Closures

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 1, 2021, 5:16 PM GMT) -- British high street bakery chain Greggs is suing Zurich Insurance for up to £100 million ($136 million) to cover losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic that it says the insurer has improperly capped at only £2.5 million. Greggs, which is famous for its sausage rolls, has said that Zurich owes it up to £100 million ($136 million) to cover losses suffered by more than 2,200 of its stores across the U.K. due to coronavirus lockdowns. (iStock) (iStock) Greggs PLC said in a lawsuit filed with the High Court on Oct. 25, which has now been made public, that Zurich owes it...

