Profs Spar Over Fed. Circ. Interfering With Albright

By Dani Kass (October 29, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- As the Federal Circuit continues to grant mandamus petitions overriding Judge Alan Albright's transfer refusals, law professors on a panel Friday were torn between whether the appeals court was "overstepping" or reacting rationally to a judge who does not always take the court's direction. Catholic University of America law professor Megan M. La Belle — on a virtual panel at the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law — said the Federal Circuit's repeated granting of mandamus petitions over the same issue from the Western District of Texas judge shows the court is "overstepping" on a concern more appropriate for Congress to...

