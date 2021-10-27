FTC Updates Financial Data Security Rule Over GOP Rebuke

By Allison Grande (October 27, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Financial institutions will have to encrypt customers' personal data and designate a cybersecurity point-person as part of a revised data security rule finalized by the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, despite objections from the agency's two Republican commissioners, who called the changes unnecessary. In a 3-2 vote along party lines, the FTC commissioners approved changes to the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act's Safeguards Rule to require mortgage brokers, motor vehicle dealers, payday lenders and other non-banking financial institutions to develop, implement and maintain a comprehensive system to secure their customers' data. The rule revisions include more specific criteria for what data security protections financial institutions...

