Gynecologist's Office, Insurer Settle COVID-19 Coverage Row

By Hannah Albarazi (October 27, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. and a gynecologist's office notified a Florida federal judge Wednesday that they have reached a deal resolving claims that the insurer wrongfully denied coverage of losses stemming from the COVID-19 shutdown, roughly a year after the judge denied Sentinel's bid to toss the suit. Connecticut-based Sentinel and Urogynecology Specialist of Florida LLC informed U.S. District Judge Anne C. Conway that the action — brought in July 2020 — shall be dismissed with prejudice, and that each party shall bear its own costs, expenses and fees. The joint stipulation for dismissal does not disclose any details about the...

