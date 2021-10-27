Court Says Maine Pot Residency Rule Can Stay During Appeal

By Sam Reisman (October 27, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Maine federal judge on Wednesday said a state residency requirement for owners of medical cannabis businesses can remain in place while an appeal over the rule is pending before the First Circuit, saying the court did not want to upset the status quo. U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen granted a motion to stay her own injunction that barred state officials from enforcing the residency rule, finding that even a brief window when regulators had to process the sale of cannabis licenses to out-of-state residents could have long-term consequences. The order comes weeks before the parties are due to brief the matter...

