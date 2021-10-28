Pa. DA's License Suspended Pending Sex Assault Charges

By James Boyle (October 28, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has temporarily suspended the law license of the Somerset County district attorney after he was arrested in September for an alleged sexual assault. Jeffrey L. Thomas' license has been suspended, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, pending the outcome of the criminal charges he faces in Somerset County. Police arrested Thomas in September and charged him with 11 counts, including felony strangulation and sexual assault. One felony rape charge was dropped by the lower court before the case was sent to the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas. Thomas did not respond to a request for comment....

