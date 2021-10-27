Madoff Trustee's Claims For $49M Clawback Survive Dismissal

By Vince Sullivan (October 27, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A complaint filed by the liquidating trustee of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC seeking to claw back $49 million in fictitious profits distributed to investors in the infamous investor's Ponzi scheme survived motions to dismiss Wednesday in New York bankruptcy court. According to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia G. Morris, trustee Irving Picard adequately pled his claims against Montpellier International Ltd., Prince Assets Ltd., Khronos Liquid Opportunities Fund Ltd., and Rafael and David Mayer for allegedly accepting $49 million from Madoff and executing a series of transactions and corporate maneuvers to hide the source of the funds. The defendants had filed...

