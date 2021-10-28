Bankrupt Chilean Winery Owner Still Owes $27M, Judge Says

By Leslie Pappas (October 28, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A Chilean wine company owner's bankruptcy filing in Paraguay should not further delay his overdue payment of a $27.3 million arbitration award to a minority shareholder, a federal judge in Miami said. Juan Carlos Celestino Coderch Mitjans, a controlling shareholder of wine producer and distributor Viña San Rafael SA, should pay EGI-VSR LLC as directed by a March 31 court order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes said in a report Wednesday, recommending that a motion to stay from Coderch be denied. "Coderch argues that the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in Paraguay will ensure the orderly liquidation and distribution of his assets...

