Recruiter Says Robinson & Cole 'Not Credible' In Contract Suit

By Emma Cueto (October 28, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A legal recruiter suing Robinson & Cole LLP for alleged breach of contract regarding a potential firm merger has said that the firm's claim that it did not know that the recruiter's operation was based in South Dakota is "not credible" and that its bid to dismiss the suit for supposed lack of jurisdiction fails. The Sweetbridge Group LLC fired back in a response Wednesday that Robinson & Cole was aware that the company and its principal, Kimberly Stockinger, were based in South Dakota. In fact, the motion said, at least one member of the firm had discussed South Dakota weather...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS