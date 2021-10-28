PayPal Calls CFPB's Fee Disclosure Rule 'Problematic'

By Elise Hansen (October 28, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- PayPal has asked the D.C. Circuit to uphold its win against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the agency's disclosure rules for prepaid cards and digital wallets, calling the requirements "problematic." The CFPB is allowed by law to craft model disclosures for prepaid cards and digital wallets, but the agency overstepped its authority by creating requirements that include details such as the disclosures' layout, font, font size and color, PayPal Inc. argued Wednesday. The fintech giant is defending its December win against the CFPB in which a federal judge invalidated the agency's "short-form" disclosure requirements. The CFPB in 2016 promulgated a "prepaid...

