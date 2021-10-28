Tenn. Farmer Doubles Down in 'Reverse Discrimination' Fight

By Victoria McKenzie (October 28, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A white Tennessee farmer who says President Joe Biden's $5 billion loan relief program for Black and Native farmers discriminates against him contends his injury is not speculative and merits a chance to move forward in court, as payments to minority farmers remain temporarily blocked by federal judges in Tennessee, Florida and Texas. In a reply brief filed Wednesday in Tennessee federal court, Obion County commissioner and farmer Robert Holman said his case should not be dismissed because the government's position that the loan relief does not constitute "debt forgiveness" – which would trigger ineligibility for future farm loans under federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS