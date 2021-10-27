$6B Deal Will Send Scientific Games' Lotto Biz To Brookfield

By Dave Simpson (October 27, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP-guided Brookfield Business Partners LP will purchase Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP-led Scientific Games Corp.'s lottery business in a deal worth $6.05 billion, the companies announced Wednesday. The offer consists of $5.825 billion in cash plus an earn-out of up to $225 million based on the achievement of certain targets in 2022 and 2023, the companies said of the deal that is slated to close in the second quarter of next year. "The Scientific Games Lottery team has built a leading business, which has innovated its industry, at the convergence of games, technology and services, across...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS