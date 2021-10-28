The Term: The Abortion Hearings No One Saw Coming

Law360 (October 28, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- It was finally the Second Amendment's turn to steal the show at the U.S. Supreme Court next week — until the justices caught court watchers by surprise by adding a pair of explosive cases over Texas's six-week abortion ban to Monday's docket. Law360's The Term discusses what's behind the last-minute maneuvers. This Week S3, E5: The Abortion Hearings No One Saw Coming Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, the hosts break down what to expect in Monday's two...

