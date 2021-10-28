ECJ Urged To Rule Cutoff For Cartel Suits Not Retroactive

By Silvia Martelli (October 28, 2021, 2:04 PM BST) -- The European Union's five-year statute of limitations for bringing cartel damages lawsuits should not apply to price-fixing plots that took place before the 2014 rules were introduced, an advisor to the bloc's highest court said Thursday. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos told the European Court of Justice that the limitation rules in the 2014 reforms amount to a substantive change, which means that cartel members should not be able to use them to block suits over plots that were carried out before the law came into force. The European Commission found in 2016 that some truck manufacturers, including AB Volvo and DAF...

