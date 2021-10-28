PE Fund Loses Bid To Claim £10M From Fertility Clinic

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 28, 2021, 2:43 PM BST) -- A judge has ruled that the owner of a fertility clinic does not owe more than £10 million ($13.7 million) in interest payments to two private equity funds, saying that a partner in the funds had changed the contract to reduce the amount owed. High Court Judge Paul Matthews ruled on Wednesday in favor of Mohammed Taranissi and his in-vitro fertilization clinic, ARGC Topco Ltd., in a lawsuit brought by two funds that had invested in the clinic. The judge held that the funds — CBPE Capital Fund VIII A and B, which are managed by CBPE Capital LLP — were not entitled to...

