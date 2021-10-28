Dechert, Paul Weiss Rep T. Rowe Price's $4.2B Oak Hill Buy

By Benjamin Horney (October 28, 2021, 8:46 AM EDT) -- T. Rowe Price Group Inc. plans to buy alternative investment shop Oak Hill Advisors LP for as much as $4.2 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a transaction put together by respective legal advisers Dechert and Paul Weiss. The transaction gives T. Rowe Price a complementary investment business that invests across strategies including private equity, distressed opportunities and special situations, structured credit and real assets, according to a statement. As of July 31, Oak Hill boasted about $53 billion worth of assets. Oak Hill will continue to operate as an independent entity within T. Rowe Price. Rob Sharps, president, head of...

