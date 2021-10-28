Supreme Court Provides Path For Direct Offers To Union Staff

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 28, 2021, 5:22 PM BST) -- A landmark ruling by the U.K. Supreme Court against a company that bypassed a union to make an offer directly to its workers offers a silver lining to employers, clarifying that businesses can use the option as a last-ditch tool when collective bargaining efforts have been exhausted. The ruling was the first time the Supreme Court had had to interpret a 2004 labor law intended to deter employers from pressing workers to give up union representation. (iStock) The court ruled on Wednesday that letters sent by an automotive-parts maker to workers offering them a pay rise were illegal because they were sent while negotiations...

