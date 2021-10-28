Product Photos Can Give Cos. Partial EU Design Rights

By Silvia Martelli (October 28, 2021, 6:42 PM BST) -- Companies can claim unregistered European Union design rights for specific parts of a product based on photos of the complete item, the bloc's top court ruled Thursday, in a win for Ferrari in its lawsuit over promotional materials for customization kits. The European Court of Justice concluded that unregistered community design rights for components can exist as long as they are clearly visible in photos displaying the entire product. The case has implications for a wide range of manufacturers that seek to protect designs of complex products. "In order to assess the conditions for protection as a community design, the part...

