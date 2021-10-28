Shell Suit Over Nigerian Oil Spill Gutted By Evidence Woes

By Christopher Crosby (October 28, 2021, 4:03 PM BST) -- Just nine out of tens of thousands of Nigerian residents can continue their lawsuit against Shell in London after an appeals court ruled on Thursday that their lawyers have no hope of showing that the major oil spill continuously harmed coastal communities. The Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed a request by the claimants for more time to file evidence showing when oil from a 2011 spill in the Niger Delta washed up on their shores. The ruling means that only nine of more than 28,000 claimants suing Shell for environmental damages can show their claims in connection with the decade-old spill...

